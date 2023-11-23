(Adnkronos) – “Research and innovation are very important, especially when it comes to health. What can we do? By simplifying the system, helping in early access to innovative drugs because this creates competition at an international level. There are also good hopes on AIFA reform for which the government is working”. This was said by the deputy and member of the XXII Social Affairs Commission Annarita Patriarca speaking at the third edition of the Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to the topics of health and biotech which was held in Rome.

