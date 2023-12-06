Abruzzo, with almost 8 thousand cancer diagnoses every year, is among the first Italian regions to adopt a regional oncology plan 2023-2027 to improve patient care. The objective has always been at the center of Novartis Italia’s commitment which has therefore decided to collaborate with the Region to establish a joint working table to outline the priority strategic lines and the five-year operational program to promote fairer access to innovation and timely for all citizens of Abruzzo.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Abruzzo Region – states Valentino Confalone, Country President Novartis Italia – and to be able to put our experience in reimagining health at the service of its inhabitants. We know that cancer is one of our country’s health challenges due to the rapid increase in new cases – around 390 thousand in 2022, more than a thousand per day – and the high mortality rates which make it the second cause of death among Italians. This is why we are alongside all the players in the country system and, in particular, the national and regional institutions to contribute to the evolution of the National Health Service and make care more accessible to all patients, overcoming inequalities”.

The joint working table – a note informs – will favor the Region’s access to the fund established by the Ministry of Health to finance the implementation of regional oncology plans. Specifically, the 2024-2027 operational program of the Oncology Plan defines the points of access and direction to the clinical path through patient care models in primary, secondary and tertiary prevention, with particular attention to some types of cancer such as breast, colorectal, lung and prostate. Furthermore, the Regional Oncology Plan outlines a regional centralized Molecular Tumor Board (Mtb) model: a multidisciplinary body fundamental for the implementation of precision medicine and to guarantee access to personalized treatment paths, thus improving the management of the patient. All this is also accompanied by the strengthening of the digitalisation of regional healthcare, useful for optimizing local healthcare. The digitalisation path involves the improvement of the regional tumor registry, the preparation of Mtb databases and the oncology network through the integration of regional data collection and monitoring systems.