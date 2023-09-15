Focusing exclusively on innovation in healthcare, with the aim of tackling the most difficult challenges in the world, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), with a renewed visual identity, evolves its brand by uniting the medical device and pharmaceutical components under the same name, so as to demonstrate their leadership. The announcement – explains a note released today by the pharmaceutical company – marks a new era for the company which will make use of its skills in innovative therapies and medical technologies to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases, through increasingly targeted solutions, less invasive and personalized.

“Our focus in the pharmaceutical sector with Innovative Medicine and in MedTech solutions – says Joaquin Duato, president and CEO of J&J Global – allows us to bring innovation to all areas of health like no other company can do. Bringing our diverse business areas together under a revamped Johnson & Johnson brand reflects our unique ability to reinvent health through breakthrough innovations, while remaining true to our core values ​​and commitment to the quality of care that doctors provide. and patients expect us.”

Going forward, the company’s two segments will be more closely tied to the J&J brand. Over time, Janssen, the company’s pharmaceutical business, will be called ‘Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine,’ while its medical device and medical technology business will continue to be called ‘Johnson & Johnson MedTech.’ The pharmaceutical sector – explains the note – draws inspiration from the principles of science and from listening to patients to confidently address the most complex diseases in the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular, pulmonary arterial hypertension and retina, and to develop potential drugs of the future. The one dedicated to medical devices is committed to solving some of the most urgent health challenges globally, through innovations that combine biology and technology. It can count on profound experience in surgery, orthopaedics, vision solutions and medical intervention technologies to develop more targeted, increasingly less invasive and more personalized treatments.

J&J’s new brand identity is born from the expertise gained over the course of over a century (135 years) and evolves today to demonstrate healthcare innovation in an inclusive key, thus renewing the Company’s attention towards people’s care. In detail: in the logo each letter is drawn with a single pen stroke, creating a contrast that conveys a sense of discovery and cohesion. Furthermore, the brand will be animated and suitable for use in different contexts; the color will continue to be red, but renewed in a bright and contemporary key, and will express the ability to respond promptly to healthcare challenges, to evolve in step with the times and to pave the way towards the medicine of the future; the ‘&’ becomes a more globally recognizable symbol and represents the openness of the brand, as well as the connections that bring the company’s values ​​to life. Finally, the art direction elements – which include illustrations, photographs and more – were designed to express energy, optimism and inclusion, while ensuring a distinctive approach in the healthcare sector.

“Johnson & Johnson’s brand identity – underlines Vanessa Broadhurst, executive vice-president of Global Corporate Affairs – expresses our courageous approach to innovation in health, always maintaining our commitment to care for our patients around the world. We are immensely proud to have led the evolution of the healthcare sector for over a century and to be able to leverage our scientific knowledge to positively impact people’s health.” The new logo, colors and font – concludes the note – will be progressively adopted by all company materials, product packaging and all assets.