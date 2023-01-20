“My presence here today wants to reaffirm the importance that the Lombardy Region attaches to events like this. The fact that a multinational company like Alnylam has chosen our area for its new Italian headquarters confirms the attractiveness of our region and our pharmaceutical-health supply chain. This means that in Lombardy it is possible to find opportunities for growth, for creating added value and for success, such as those we wish for Alnylam”, said the regional councilor for economic development, Guido Guidesi, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Italian headquarters of the American biotech Alnylam, in Milan, in the Gioia 26 complex, during which the ‘Skills academy’ project, born from the long-term partnership with Soleterre Onlus, was presented to the press.

“I am happy to be able to be here to inaugurate this new headquarters – added the councilor – and I wish the whole Region good luck so that the future of Alnylam will see new successes, investments and opportunities from the point of view of the ‘innovation”.