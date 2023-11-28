Eight hundred million euros invested in the five-year period 2020-2025, of which 59% destined for vaccine activities and 41% for drugs, while research alone absorbs 14% of the total. These are just some of the data that emerged on the occasion of the second edition of ‘InnovaCtion’, an annual event for politicians, national and local institutions, associations and public and private companies, to discuss the future trajectories of health care in Italy and around the world. Focus of the initiative, promoted in Rome by GSK, Global Health.

GSK, it was recalled during the meeting, has been present in Italy since 1904 in Siena with the first vaccines and since 1932 in Verona with the first drugs, without having interrupted its activities even during the Second World War. The management headquarters of GSK and Viiv Healthcare are located in Verona. In San Polo di Torrile (Parma), however, there is a production site specialized in high-containment sterile products, monoclonal antibodies for oncology, lupus, severe asthma and Covid, pilot production of innovative drugs for clinical trials, antivirals for HIV/ Aids, with exports to around 120 countries. In Siena there is the International Vaccine Research Center which discovered and developed the vaccine against meningitis B and the Gvgh Research Center for the prevention of neglected diseases in developing countries, which recently discovered and developed a vaccine against typhoid fever which is currently used through the Gavi Alliance in several countries in need. Then the vaccine production site in Rosia (Siena) which prepares and exports vaccines for meningitis, Herpes zoster (Hz) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to over 100 countries. Over 3,600 employees of 47 nationalities work at these sites, of which 65% are graduates, 51% women, 44% women in managerial roles.

There are 95.6 million – a note details – the drugs and vaccines produced in Parma and Rosia; 355 million are invested in work and wages; 1.2 billion turnover, of which approximately 40% for exports of products and services; 20 different vaccines to protect people of all ages. Worldwide, GSK has over 90 thousand employees in 92 countries; produces 6.1 billion packages of drugs and vaccines; 6.2 billion are invested in research and development.