“The Government is paying a lot of attention to redesigning the governance of the pharmaceutical sector. In fact, there are various initiatives put in place: starting from the implementing decrees transposing the European Regulation on clinical trials to the establishment of the Ministry of Health – Ministry table of Companies and Made in Italy on pharmaceuticals and biomedical products with the aim of making Italy increasingly attractive and competitive in terms of research, production of medicines”. This was said by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato speaking at the third edition of Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to health and biotech topics which took place in Rome.