“Lilly is a company that believes in Italy and consequently invests in Italy. We need foreign investors and companies who come to Italy and invest. We have a level of professionals who deal with pharmaceuticals with in-depth preparation, being well trained from our public universities which support the industry on a part that contributes to attracting these companies to Italy. The theme is to make them stay in Italy: increasing the level of investments has the positive effect of preventing our researchers from going abroad and tend to strengthen our GDP. The pharmaceutical sector is worth around 50 billion, we are first in Europe and we compete with Germany. It is an excellence that must be defended as well as implemented. A table has been set up between Mimit and the Ministry of Health to increase dialogue between Government institutions and public industry to underline the opportunities that exist in Italy. First of all the measures are the SEZs, special economic zones, which today with the single SEZ of the South create advantageous taxation and de-bureaucratization which creates more attractive for industries.” Said the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato on the occasion of the “Europe in Health” event.