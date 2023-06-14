It was born with the purpose of communicate values, mission and vision that animate the company’s commitment every day, the podcast ‘Eightstories. Stories for a better world‘, created by Merck Italia and now available on the main online platforms. The edutainment project, completed in collaboration with Vois, an Italian podcast creators company – explains a company note – is structured in 8 episodes. An episode will be made available every two weeks, which will tell the story of an illustrious character, chosen from among entrepreneurs, inventors, astronauts, visionaries and philanthropists. Each character will be linked to a word that describes an important aspect of Merck’s culture and may be of interest to the new generations, the main audience of the new initiative.

There are 8 stories, 8 different ways of understanding the keywords of the Merck world: dream, love, genius, curiosity, vision of the future, uniqueness, impact, the ability to make history, tell yourself through the lives of great men and women, such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Rita Levi Montalcini, Audrey Hepburn and Adriano Olivetti. With the narrative voice of Ilaria Cappelluti, radio host and voice of documentaries, audiobooks and commercials, the podcast will talk about the peculiarities of the human being and the essential values ​​for creating a better world. In each episode, the story of the character associated with the word will alternate with the voices of a Merck spokeperson and an external guest who will deepen the inspiration and lessons learned from the story of the episode’s protagonist.

“When we think of man, we think of a place where multiple aptitudes, instincts, tensions and wills meet – says Iris Buttinoni, Director of Communications at Merck Italia -. Telling a story about a man means being ready to welcome the human variety and, at the same time itself, knowing how to derive common meanings, which can be summarized with suggestive and powerful words. We have done it through the voices and experiences of Merck, a leading scientific and technological company in Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics with over 350 years of history, and the corollary of unforgettable events, both classic and contemporary, which inspire us every day”. All podcasts are available on the main podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.