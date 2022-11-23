On the occasion of the XXXIX Annual Meeting of ANCI, Novartis presents its first Sustainability Report, a document that combines the Group’s strategy with the social, environmental and economic sustainability objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda and with those of the PNRR. Valentino Confalone, Country President and Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Italia, underlines the company’s commitment “beyond the drug”.
