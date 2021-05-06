The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) qualified this Thursday as “disappointing” the support expressed by US President Joe Biden for a possible suspension of patents on coronavirus vaccines.

From the federation that groups the pharmaceutical companies, they assured that a measure in that direction “will not increase production dose “and even warned that” quite the contrary, it can lead to disorganization. “

Through a statement, the organization said that other limitations to the production of doses must be solved “such as the elimination of trade barriers or bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and other ingredients.”

IFPMA stressed that the only way to guarantee a rapid increase in vaccines and equitable access for all countries “remains a pragmatic and constructive dialogue with the private sector.”

The organization also spoke out in favor of ensuring that vaccines “are shared quickly and equally throughout the world,” but warned that a patent suspension is “ua simplistic solution and wrong to a very complex problem. “

Pharmaceutical companies also cited technology transfer as a preferable vehicle for increasing vaccine production rather than a suspension of intellectual property rights.

At this point they recalled that more than 200 such agreements were signed to expand the manufacture of drugs against the pandemic.

The Joe Biden government on Wednesday expressed its support for a proposal to suspend patents presented more than half a year ago by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization (WTO), which seeks to increase vaccine production centers and thereby accelerate global immunization.

The US president’s announcement led to sharp falls in the shares of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as Moderna and Novavax on the Wall Street stock market.

Most developing countries supported the proposal in recent months of discussions at the WTO, but the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan and other countries that are the headquarters of the main pharmaceutical companies expressed their opposition, although they agree on the need. of changes to increase production.

With information from EFE

GRB