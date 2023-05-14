”Our trade association, Farmindustria, has an open dialogue with this government, as with the previous ones, based on the great values ​​that the pharmaceutical industry gives. Let’s not forget that in 2022 we surpassed any pharmaceutical production record in our country, reaching almost 50 billion euros, which are almost entirely exported, and we are truly a heritage that Italy cannot lose”. Thus the shareholder and member of the Board of the Menarini group, Lucia Aleotti, on the sidelines of the presentation – at Palazzo Pucci in Florence – of the art monograph by Menarini, dedicated to Botticelli, replied to journalists on the interlocution with the government on the of Pharma in Italy.

The reform of pharmaceutical legislation, which the European Union is working on, ”is a proposal that goes in the absolutely wrong direction. A direction that discourages companies from carrying out research and development and from investing, as it weakens the protection of research and development. This legislation goes against the incentive to carry out research into pediatric pathologies and indications and orphan drugs. Basically everything is wrong, everything needs to be redone”.