The pharmaceutical sector is characterized by the highest rate of innovation with investments, in 2022, equal to 3 billion euros and 700 million coming from the pharmaceutical industry for clinical research every year. But, as Gianluca Gala – Executive Director of MSD Italia and promoter of the Health and Biotech Summit, explained, for a fairer and more sustainable health service, more support for innovation is needed from the institutions. An appeal understood by the government which – as undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato present at the event reiterated – has already implemented initiatives to redesign the governance of the sector. A commitment that starts from innovative start-ups, such as today’s award winners Diamante, Humanitas and Capsula (selected from 300 from 40 countries around the world) but which then materializes through the work of Parliament, is what MP Annarita Patriarca underlined.