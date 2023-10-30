With the launch of an innovative portfolio consisting of three products, presented during the three days of Icare 2023, the National Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti)just held in Rome, Viatris, a global healthcare company, announces its entry into the areas of anesthesia and critical care. The operation – explains a note – is part of the long-term collaboration agreement signed last November with Paion

Agfor the distribution of some products in seven European markets (Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania and Spain). The portfolio with which Viatris enters these areas is composed of three drugs that respond to important unmet clinical needs and each represent an innovative therapeutic solution in their respective fields for the management of patients in critical conditions, often within treatment units intensive, as well as patients undergoing invasive procedures requiring sedation.

In detail – the note lists – these are: an ultra-fast benzodiazepine

for the procedural sedation setting which responds to the most frequent needs in the case of interventions in the gastrointestinal area – the one numerically most represented – such as faster action and optimized recovery times and a favorable safety profile, which allows optimization during and post-procedure; a vasoactive drug for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with distributive shock which, thanks to a new mechanism of action, constitutes a valid therapeutic alternative for critically ill patients in emergency conditions. Finally, the third drug is a new generation broad-spectrum tetracycline for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infectionsin adults, which responds to both the needs of health systems and those of clinicians, to deal with constantly growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and which represents a serious problem for public health with 33 thousand deaths and costs equal to approximately 1.1 billion euros for healthcare systems in European countries (EU/EEA) every year.

“Our three new products – he says Matteo Surace, Head of Medical Affairs of Viatris Italia – represent an important innovation in the treatment of various critical conditions and will allow us to contribute to improving standards of care in highly complex areas. This innovative portfolio demonstrates Viatris’ commitment as a valuable partner alongside doctors, making alternatives available that can improve patient clinical outcomes in the anesthesia and critical care sectors.”

As he remembers Antonino Giarratano, president of Siaarti, “in a sector, such as that of Critical Care, anesthesia and peri-operative medicine, in which for years in the pharmacological field, with the exception of antibiotics, few innovative options have been seen and where the safety and effectiveness of drugs used are priority elements, we welcomed with pleasure the news of the arrival of these three therapeutic innovations which will be able to support us clinicians in the treatment of patients, both critically ill and otherwise. Being able to have a wider range of pharmacological therapies allows us to always adapt plus care tailored to the needs of each individual patient, care which in our profession immediately serves to save human lives”.

The congress “represented this year too – he adds Antonio Corcione, head of the Siaarti conference committee – an important opportunity for meeting and discussion between the figures of excellence who deal with patient management in anesthesia and Critical Care. In such complex and delicate therapeutic areas, it is essential to provide constant training and updating opportunities, also with respect to the introduction of effective and safe therapeutic innovations, which have the potential to change clinical practice, such as the solutions announced during our congress”.

“The entry of Viatris into key and important therapeutic areas such as anesthesia and Critical Care – he declares Fabio Torriglia, Country Manager of Viatris Italia – marks a new chapter in our journey towards the search for new innovative therapeutic solutions in particularly critical areas. Patient centrality is the element that guides us in the launch of new products and in the definition of valuable partnerships, such as the one with Paion. An excellent example of strategic collaboration also achieved thanks to our Global Healthcare Gateway operating platform, which allows us to establish connections with the best partners and reach a greater number of patients.”