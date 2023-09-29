“There new headquarters in Italy consolidates the presence, underlining the importance that the country has for our company”. Thus Javier Carpintero, Cluster General Manager Italy, Spain and Portugal Theramex, today in Milan on the occasion of the inauguration press conference of the new headquarters created by the pharmaceutical company present worldwide with “innovative solutions – recalls Carpintero – but also education and support to respond to the needs of women’s health and well-being at 360 degrees, from contraception to fertility treatments, from menopause treatments to the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis”.

Correct and adequate information – we read in a note – is fundamental, for example, when talking about contraception. The survey ‘Italians, sexuality and contraception’, carried out by the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics in 2016, highlights that one in 4 women uses unsafe methods to avoid an unwanted pregnancy and that hormonal contraception is chosen by only 16.2 % of Italians, one of the lowest in Europe. “The limited use of hormonal contraception – states Franca Fruzzetti, president of the Italian Society of Contraception (Sic) – is due to various factors, including misinformation. In general, the use of contraceptive methods is important throughout one’s age fertile of the woman. Furthermore, if we consider hormonal contraception, we must not forget that the advantages are not only contraceptive, but can also be therapeutic, such as in the case of fibroids and endometriosis, and linked to the regularization of the menstrual cycle and the reduction of ache”.

On the desire for motherhood, “postponing the search for pregnancy leads to an increase in the probability of having difficulties in conceiving – underlines Mario Romano Mignini Renzini, director of the Gynecology Unit, head of the Pma Biogenesis Center at the Zucchi Monza clinical institutes and medical coordinator of the Eugin Italia Centers – with the need to resort to medically assisted procreation (PMA) pathways, often, wrongly, considered as the strategy that will certainly be able to realize the desire for parenthood. In Italy, in 2020 – recalls the gynecologist – over 80 thousand cycles were carried out with over 11 thousand children born alive. In any case, they are demanding paths both physically and psychologically and, for this reason, it is essential that the couple receives all the information and specialist support to be able to find the path best suited to their needs”.

Menopause, which affects 10 million Italians of a particularly active age from a social, work and family point of view – continues the note – can be associated with a very complex picture of symptoms. “While some have mild symptoms – observes Angelo Cagnacci, president of the Italian Menopause Society (Sim) – others can experience unpleasant and persistent effects, both physically and psychologically. Nowadays we have hormone-based therapies available – HRT or hormone replacement therapies – which can help women manage menopause by counteracting those symptoms that have an important impact on their daily life and their sense of well-being.”

Despite this, according to the results of the recent survey ‘Menopause in women’s lives’ by Fondazione Onda, only 50% of menopausal women with symptoms resort to remedies, but just 5% take HRT, a therapy offered only to a woman out of 4 and rejected in 18% of cases. “To help women live this moment more peacefully – remarks Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda Foundation – it is important to support them through adequate information on what they should expect from this phase of their lives and also on how to cope with it to live it to the fullest”.

The drop in estrogen, typical of menopause, is also potentially responsible for osteoporosis which has a triple prevalence in women compared to men (23.1% versus 7%). “Fragility fractures – specifies Fabio Vescini, general secretary of the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases (Siommms) – can compromise the independence and quality of life of approximately 3.2 million Italians with osteoporosis: a serious obstacle to healthy ageing”, as well as increasing mortality.

According to a report by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (Iof) – continues the note – the treatment of fragility fractures cost our healthcare system 9.4 billion euros in 2017, “a figure which with the progressive aging of the population – points out Vescini – is destined to increase with a consequent impact on the sustainability of the NHS”. Currently, over 75% of elderly people with a hip fracture are discharged from hospital without treatment for osteoporosis (Iof data), “with a 5 times higher risk of suffering a new fracture within the next 2 years – warns Secretary Siommms – as well as with an increase in mortality”.

As Robert Stewart, CEO of Theramex, concludes, “helping women around the world live their best lives with effective solutions that can support them at every stage of their lives is the Theramex mission. Our brand, born in France in 1970 and today present in over 80 countries, has always been focused on women’s health”.