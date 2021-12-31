The pharmaceutical company Teva was declared responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis in the United States on Thursday in a trial that lasted half a year in New York and that was a pioneer in bringing to justice the large companies involved, after all the Other defendants will agree to multi-million dollar agreements to leave the bench. The jury of the process, which began last June in the state Supreme Court, yesterday issued a guilty verdict for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and several of its subsidiaries, which had been accused by the Attorney General of the charges of “public prejudice” for their role in a health crisis that has killed nearly half a million Americans in recent decades.

Democratic prosecutor Letitia James, who has led the case, claimed a “victory” and said that the jury had attributed “responsibility” to that manufacturer of opiate products for “the death and destruction inflicted on Americans” to whom ” misled about the true dangers of opioids, “according to a statement. In March 2019, James filed the nation’s largest lawsuit to hold more than a dozen manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive drug OxyContin, and its owners, the family. Sackler.

However, before the start of the trial, the defendants began to negotiate and sign agreements with the Prosecutor’s Office, the first of them Johnson & Johnson, which promised to pay 230 million dollars and to suspend the production and sales of the their opioid products to meet the lawsuit. A month ago the last pact took place, that of Allergan, a subsidiary of AbbVie and known for manufacturing Botox, which agreed to pay 200 million and stop producing, selling and promoting opioids to get rid of the trial.

In total, the Office raised a total of about 1.5 billion dollars that will be used to alleviate the devastation of the opioid crisis in New York, with treatment for the recovery of addicts and educational programs. A good part of that amount, around some 1 billion contributed by the large distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson, is part of a global agreement of 26,000 million that the four companies signed to end thousands of lawsuits. promoted by numerous states and cities of the country against them. Teva, the only pharmacist left standing in the trial, described as a “marathon” by the judge, will now have to undergo another process that will determine how much it must pay to fuel the opioid crisis in the US, as determined today by the jury with his verdict after about two weeks of deliberations.