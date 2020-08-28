To be less dependent on abroad for the production of drugs and medical equipment, Emmanuel Macron announced Friday that 15 billion of the recovery plan will be intended for “innovation and relocation”.

France’s dependence on drugs vis-à-vis abroad has been highlighted by the coronavirus epidemic. “We must relocate and recreate production forces in our territories”, estimated President Emmanuel Macron, visiting Friday, August 28 on the site of the Sequens laboratory. The Head of State also announced that 15 billion of the recovery plan will be intended for “innovation and relocation”. Bruno Bonnemain, president of the working group on the unavailability of drugs at the National Academy of Pharmacy, said, on franceinfo, that the priority must be “draw up a list of products considered essential and which should not be replaced”.

“You have to have a list of the most important drugs, Explain Bruno Bonnemain. In the most popular products that pose a problem, there are anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics which are widely produced in Asia and then there are also, in a way, vaccines but also emergency products, intensive care.”

Relocate the production of molecules in France, “it’s going to be complicated to do”, he stressed. “It is not enough to relocate, you have to sell your products on the market. For example, at the level of calls for tenders, we can imagine that the carbon footprint is taken into account: the further the product is manufactured, the less it will have. likely to be taken by hospitals as a reference product. “

“We have to find an economic way to make it profitable”, explains Bruno Bonnemain. Either by increasing prices or by promoting industrial investment, for example through production tax credits. ” In any case, the reduction in the effort required of laboratories does not “should not be made on drugs which are not essential”.