It is not a problem of expertise but of imposition and bureaucratic slowness, explains Frédéric Bizard who suggests a “vaccine Airbus” to consider being competitive again.

Fifteen billion euros of the government’s stimulus plan will be used for innovation and relocation. But “relocating old drugs to France is not a good idea”, according to Frédéric Bizard, specialist in social protection and health issues. Invited on Friday on franceinfo, the economist thinks that a “good strategy” and “reason on a European scale”.

franceinfo: Why has France lost its sovereignty in the pharmaceutical sector?

Frédéric Bizard: We need to take stock of the situation. France was theoretically very fertile land in terms of pharmaceutical production, since we were the European leader until 2007-2008, but we are number 4 today. It is interesting to look at why we lost market share. There are several reasons. There is a reason for competitiveness linked to production costs which have rather increased more than in other countries. These famous taxes, especially on production, about which we talk a lot and which we are finally going to start reducing. The second thing is that, in terms of the environment, of research and development, of science, while France really has quite exceptional expertise and resources, we have brought in a bureaucracy and a -administration in the processes which have discouraged a lot of international laboratories.

I’ll take just one example: the market access time for a drug in France is around 500 days while it is 100 days in Germany. Frédéric Bizard, specialist in social protection and health issuesto franceinfo

There are three bodies, the Haute Autorité de Santé, the ANSM and the Commission for the Evaluation of Health Products. So, you really shouldn’t do cosmetics. It really is a profound structural change.

Do you think that this sovereignty can be restored, as President Emmanuel Macron wishes?

We talk a lot about billions of euros, but to be used wisely, they must be based on fundamental reform. The countries which produce much more, like Germany, like Switzerland, have developed a force in innovation, in research and development much more important than us. You need a good strategy. In France, 85% of drug production capacity is based on old drugs. However, it is obvious that, because of our social model and therefore the cost of this social model, we have to move towards drugs with high added value. This is what we have to have sovereignty over. Having sovereignty over paracetamol has no interest. You can manage it by stocks. We probably need larger stocks in the event of a pandemic like we have here. But relocating old drugs to France, I find that not a good idea.

Does France have the means for the president’s ambitions?

France is a historical breeding ground for medicine and research. We have world-class skills, we have world-class research laboratories. But we have to think on a European scale because the competitors facing us are not only Germany and Switzerland, they are the United States and China. There must also be a reflection to have sufficient critical mass in terms of investment and also to pool a certain number of procedures and reason on a European scale. The only problem is that the Europe of health does not exist in the treaties. We could create, for example, the Airbus vaccine. We did it in aeronautics as in extremely capital-intensive sectors which require a lot of resources. We could envisage, in the absence of having a Europe of health, a consortium between a few large historical countries like Germany, like Switzerland, like the United Kingdom, which really makes it possible to influence the world market, and there , to regain health sovereignty for France but through this consortium between several European countries.