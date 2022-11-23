On the occasion of the XXXIX Annual Meeting of ANCI, Novartis Italia presents its first Sustainability Report. Four key words in the document created in collaboration with the European Institute for Innovation and Sustainability, Comin & Partners, Objective 5 and Open Impact: Patients, Planet, Polis, People are the cornerstones of the Report which launches an innovative vision of the role of industry at the service of society and the country “before and beyond the drug”.