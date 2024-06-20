Elias Khalil is the new president and CEO of Lilly’s Italy Hub. He succeeds Huzur Devletsah, who has successfully led the company for the last 6 years. Khalil will be head of the Italy Hub, the Lilly cluster which includes, in addition to Italy, 20 Central-Eastern European countries and Israel. The pharmaceutical company announced it in a note.

Born and raised in Lebanon, moving to the United States in 2003, Elias Khalil has strong experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He joined Eli Lilly in 2008, where he held leadership positions in the International Business Unit and at Lilly USA, including Chief Operating Officer for Lilly Diabetes Us, CEO of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Head of Ethics and Compliance for Sameta hub (South Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa), as well as several roles in sales and marketing. From September 2021 to present he has been vice president of the Neurosciences Business Unit in the United States, with commercial responsibility for the Lilly portfolio in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine.

“I am honored to be able to lead Lilly’s strategy in Italy, a country that has always had innovation and research in its DNA, and throughout the Italy Hub – states Khalil – We have been present in Italy for over 65 years and in this Over time we have continued to invest with the aim of bringing increasingly innovative therapeutic solutions. We have in fact contributed to the industrial development of the country with around 1.5 billion in investments over the last 20 years, announcing just last year a new commitment of over 750 million. by 2025 to also produce our most promising drug for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, tirzepatide. I am proud to say that what we produce today in our Sesto Fiorentino plant is exported to patients all over the world.”

Today Lilly – reports the note – is mainly engaged in 4 therapeutic areas: diabetes and obesity, neuroscience, immunology and oncology, with one of the most solid pipelines in its history: 70 possible new treatment opportunities on the way, including 21 molecules in phase III, 25 molecules in phase II and 23 in phase I.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented moment for Lilly – continues Khalil – and it is a source of great pride for us, because this means providing answers to the still unmet therapeutic needs of millions of patients around the world and, today, we have the strongest and most most exciting in our entire history. We are the pharmaceutical multinational that has allocated the most significant figure in relation to global turnover, in Italy investments in Research and Development are 5.4 times higher than the average for the manufacturing sector. with more than 50 clinical studies currently active throughout the national territory and over 800 thousand patients reached in 2023. Not only that: Lilly Italia is the first Italian pharmaceutical company to have received the maximum score in the gender equality certification, promoted by the Department for Equal opportunities. In our company, women occupy more than 50% of managerial positions.”