A new experimental drug joins the next generation of advanced therapies to curb Alzheimer’s. The pharmacist lilly has announced positive results for donanemab, a monoclonal antibody directed against the amyloid protein, a precursor of degenerative disease. According to the company, in its latest clinical trial, which has not yet been published, the drug delays cognitive decline in patients with early-stage symptomatic disease by 35%. In the absence of knowing the complete study and that the results are published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, the experts consulted celebrate the “encouraging” results, but ask for caution: it neither cures nor stabilizes the disease, it only buys progress some time irreversible treatment of this neurodegenerative disease. Donanemab joins, of course, the therapeutic arsenal that in recent months have revolutionized the prospects for a disease that affects 50 million people in the world and that, for now, has no cure.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that develops silently for 15 or 20 years before presenting symptoms. Show up late, when the neurological damage has already been done and reversing it is, for now, impossible. Not even the attempts that have been made to date to stop its progression have been effective. The scientific community is increasingly focused on tackling the disease from its earliest stages, even before the first symptoms appear, and continues to focus on the role of those amyloid protein plaques that accumulate in the brain and encourage neurological damage. “The accumulation of amyloid is the earliest lesion, but these plaques are outside the neurons. Over time, these neurons degenerate and the TAU protein is created, which is what causes damage to the brain synapse. [la conexión entre neuronas]”, explains Albert Lleó, head of Neurology at Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona. From a biological point of view, adds the neurologist, people who have more amyloid and more TAU are at a more advanced level of the disease.

Against the amyloid protein, donanemab works precisely: it binds to the amyloid plaques and marks them so that the immune system recognizes and eliminates them. In a phase III trial with more than 1,700 people between the ages of 60 and 85 with symptomatic Alzheimer’s, but in an early phase, the researchers found, according to Lilly in a statementthat this drug caused a slowdown in cognitive and functional decline.

This drug is the fourth expected in a group of monoclonal antibodies against the amyloid protein that have emerged in recent years to stop Alzheimer’s. After the controversial aducanumab, which hit the streets with a lot of noise and more doubts about its efficacy, others emerged, such as gantenerumab, which did not reach thethe expected results, and lecanemab, which slowed cognitive deterioration by 27%. Lilly’s drug follows in the wake of the latter and confirms, in the words of Raquel Sánchez Valle, Head of Neurology at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​“the class effect”. “That monoclonal antibodies capable of eliminating amyloid have a clinical effect. There is not enough data to say if one is better than the other. The design is different and that can make us learn things ”, she points out.

Unlike previous studies, this trial stratified participants according to their TAU levels, a predictive biomarker of disease progression. “It seems that those with less advanced disease biologically [menos niveles de TAU]they had a greater effect”, advances Sánchez Valle.

Specifically, in a subgroup of more than 1,100 participants who had amyloid deposits in the brain and intermediate levels of TAU, the experimental drug reduced cognitive decline by 35% at 18 months. This means that, compared to the group of patients who were given a placebo, those who received this monoclonal antibody maintained their cognitive and functional abilities for longer, parameters that are measured through scales that assess their abilities to do activities of daily living, such as managing your finances, driving, or chatting about current topics. Forty-seven percent of patients receiving the drug had no clinical disease progression at one year—in the placebo arm, it was 29%.

In the other subgroup of patients, just over half a thousand, who had amyloid deposits and higher TAU levels, the researchers already anticipated that the response would be worse because the high presence of the TAU protein from the beginning suggests a stage more advanced in the disease. The company does not specify the impact of the drug in this specific group, but when they put both groups together (those with intermediate levels of TAU and high levels), the reduction in cognitive decline among patients who took donanemab is slightly lower, 29%. This figure is more similar to the results obtained by the other drug, lecanemab, which also presented favorable results a few months ago.

Lleó celebrates the data provided by Lilly, although he assures that they were already “expected”. “We knew that donanemab is very potent in terms of reducing brain amyloid,” he says, emphasizing the value of this stratification of participants based on TAU level and drug response: this supports the idea that if given in earlier phases of the disease, it will have more results. Pascual Sánchez, secretary of the Behavior and Dementia Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology, agrees: “This tells us that we are going to have to move towards early diagnosis. The sooner we give the drugs, the better”.

In practice, however, it remains to be seen what this slowdown in cognitive decline means and what its clinical magnitude is. “This is the big question: what does this mean for the patient”, admits the Clínic neurologist. The idea is to keep the patient as long as possible with autonomy or little dependence, insists Sánchez Valle. She lleó also appeals for caution when extrapolating the meaning of these data to the real life of patients: “In degenerative diseases there is no talk of improvement because it is a progressive disease. The disease progresses the same, but more slowly than if there were no treatment. With lecanemab, which reduced cognitive deterioration by 27%, it was said, so that it could be better understood, that it is like it delays the evolution of the disease by six months”, points out the neurologist.

Side effects

The neurologist from Sant Pau also points out that these drugs are not innocuous. There are risks and you have to take them into account. The company has admitted, in fact, that there are side effects —in slang, amyloid-related magnetic resonance abnormalities (ARIAs)—, such as cerebral edema (swelling) and microbleeds: 24% of those treated with donanemab had brain swelling, although only 6% experienced symptoms; 31.4% of the drug arm and 13.6% of the placebo group also had microbleeds.

“Removing amyloid from the brain can cause brain inflammation that is usually asymptomatic and transient, but people who take this require MRIs to be done,” Lleó justifies. Lilly has reported the death of three people, two of whom were directly attributed to these serious effects and a third, who died after suffering one of these pictures. “We are encouraged by the potential clinical benefits that donanemab may provide, although like many effective treatments for debilitating and fatal diseases, there are associated risks that can be serious and life-threatening,” Mark Mintun, group vice president for Research in Donanemab, admitted in a statement. Lilly Neurosciences and Development.

Another reported effect of anti-amyloid drugs, such as lecanemab or donanemab, is a reduction in brain size. A study published in Magazine Neurology A few months ago I described this accelerated reduction in brain volume in patients taking these drugs. The main author claimed that they were “worrying” results and had unknown long-term consequences, but Lleó lowered the alarm: “This pseudoatrophy is attributed to a reduction in inflammation associated with amyloid. When the amyloid plaques disappear, the brain reduces inflammation ”, he justifies.

The threat of potential serious side effects “worries” professionals, admits Sánchez Valle: “The great handicap is that these are drugs that will have to be controlled and we will have to see if we can identify subjects who are more vulnerable to these effects.” Pascual Sánchez agrees that they will have to be “monitored” closely and understand why these serious phenomena occur, but he insists that the arrival of these treatments “represents a change in trend” and he is optimistic: “This does not mean that these drugs are going to be the solution to Alzheimer’s, but we are on the right track. You have to be patient, ”he solves. Sánchez Valle assumes, in fact, that this first generation of anti-amyloid treatments “may not be the definitive drugs because their efficacy needs to be further refined, but they are opening the door to new generations that are more effective, safe and easy to administer and that will change the landscape of the illness”.

