Pharmaceutical #institution #license #renewal #service #terms

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection published, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, the terms of service for renewing the license of a pharmaceutical institution to sell, register and import pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, represent companies, or export and re-export pharmaceutical products and medical supplies.
The ministry clarified through the tweet that the conditions for the service of renewing the license of a pharmaceutical institution are that the institution be open and active, and that the pharmacist in charge should be on the job.
