While a delegation of the CGT met representatives of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, a hundred workers, dressed in their white coats crossed out with a “Sanofric” mention and coming from all over France, proclaimed their anger.

This is the case of Renault and its colleagues, researchers from Strasbourg, who proudly display a stork covered with symbols of the financialization of Sanofi. Their research site is on the pharmaceutical giant’s blacklist, as part of its plan to cut research and development jobs. “We are 56 whose positions will be cut. On paper, they are talking about a transfer to Vitry but the people who work in the chemicals branch are not very confident ”, deplores Renault, which joined the group twenty years ago. When he considers the future, and its possible attachment to the Val-de-Marne laboratory, this head of a biotechnology research team is worried. He has already seen colleagues specializing in cardiology reoriented into totally different fields. “We don’t really know how we are governed. The priority axes change every three or four years, with successive research directors… ”

Sandrine Caristan came from the other end of France but draws the same observation: that of an incessant change of course, decided, moreover, by leaders from finance. This Montpellier researcher has already experienced a reorganization last November and fears the 55 layoffs planned in her research unit. “We don’t have time to ask questions when research takes time. “

Maximization of profits to the detriment of research

The SUD delegate does not take offense at the comments made by Olivier Bogillot, the president of Sanofi France. “He said that the employees of the old platforms, like me, were no longer needed. ” For her, the group to which she has already devoted thirty-five years of career “Go into the wall”. The next stage of this day was therefore quite found: a rally in front of the headquarters of the company.

The policy of maximizing profits to the detriment of research and access to drugs was denounced by Jean-Louis Peyren inside Bercy. The CGT coordinator Sanofi retains from his meeting with representatives of the Minister for Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, that they share his observation. “Their answer is that these are private groups over which they have no control. That says everything. Where is the sovereignty? ”