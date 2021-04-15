Pharmaceutical industry The eternal second in painkillers made an exceptional leap in the corona year, and sales of vitamins also increased significantly

Sales of paracetamol, recommended for corona treatment, made a historic sales boom in March, according to pharmacy sales statistics. Sales of vitamins D and C also grew strongly.

Coronary pandemic put new painkiller sales statistics in pharmacies. In March, sales of analgesics containing paracetamol rose to the same level as sales of the traditional Finnish favorite, ibuprofen.

As a result of the March sales boom, euro-denominated sales of paracetamol-containing painkillers increased by more than 10 percent to € 25.2 million last year as sales of ibuprofen and other competing analgesics declined. This is reflected in the data collected by Iqvia, a company that compiles sales statistics.

The increase in sales of paracetamol alongside ibuprofen is exceptional, as ibuprofen has traditionally been sold more than paracetamol in Finland. In the other Nordic countries, paracetamol is the leading analgesic.

“March [2020] the phenomenon of hoarding was strong in pharmacies and initially recommended paracetamol rather than ibuprofen for the treatment of coronary symptoms, ”says the pharmaceutical director of the pharmacy chain, University Pharmacy Kati Vuorikallas.

The market share performance of paracetamol and ibuprofen returned to traditional levels immediately after the hoarding in March. In March, painkillers were sold for approximately EUR 11.2 million, twice as much as in a normal month.

“The public debate around the topic subsided and the calming of the first wave of the corona pandemic also calmed the sales of painkillers,” says Vuorikallas.

Throughout the year, ibuprofen market share declined but remained the most popular painkiller with a market share of 56 percent. The size of the analgesic market increased by 0.8 per cent in the interest year to EUR 64 million.

Painkillers in addition, the outbreak of the corona pandemic affected the trade in vitamins in pharmacies.

Last year, sales of vitamins D at the University Pharmacy increased by 34 per cent and sales of vitamins C by 50 per cent. The brisk growth in vitamin sales was also driven by recommendations in coronavirus therapy.

“Last year, the public had research findings on the beneficial effects of vitamin D in corona treatment, and it was directly reflected in vitamin D sales. Vitamin C, on the other hand, promotes resistance, so sales also grew very strongly last year, ”says Vuorikallas.

On the other hand, according to Vuorikallas, sales of anti-infectives in pharmacies were very small compared to the normal winter season.

“Good hand washing hygiene is reflected in the fact that, for example, there has been less flu than normal.”

Medicines an online store made a digital leap last year. The sales of the University Pharmacy’s online store increased by almost 150 per cent to EUR 23 million, which is seven per cent of the chain’s total sales in Finland.

Vuorikallas says that the growth of the University Pharmacy’s e-commerce has continued this year as well, and customers who have tried e-commerce have remained e-commerce customers.

In the Korona year, customers shopped in pharmacies slightly less than in the previous year, but bought more medicines and other pharmacy products at one time.