Pharmaceutical industry | Denmark fears that Novo Nordisk will become the country’s Nokia, says the ambassador

In 2023, Novo Nordisk generated at least four percent of Denmark’s gross domestic product. Research director of the Institute for Economic Research (Etla). Jyrki Ali-Yrkkö calculated the figure at the request of HS.

With a market value of around 560 billion euros, Novo Nordisk is the most valuable company in Europe. The diabetes and slimming drugs Ozempic and Wegowy have propelled the company to skyrocketing growth in recent years. The growth is well illustrated by the fact that at the beginning of 2022, the company was worth less than 200 billion euros.

Now in Denmark it is feared that the company is growing too large for an economic area with less than six million inhabitants.

Nokia at its peak in 2000 produced the same share of Finland’s GDP as Novo Nordisk produces in Denmark now. The collapse of the technology cluster built around the company in the 2010s left thousands unemployed and threw the Finnish economy into a tailspin.

Denmark did not need to learn from the story of Finland and Nokia, because the country’s economic base, the flexibility of the labor market and the public finances have been continuously strengthened since the 1980s, says Nymann-Lindegren.

“The Danish and Finnish economies are different. The Danish economy is very strong in several different sectors”, the ambassador estimated.

The scarcity of natural resources has forced Denmark to rely on innovation exports, and therefore entrepreneurial spirit is highly valued in the country, Nymann-Lindegren describes.

Hold truethat Novo Nordisk is not Denmark’s only success story. For example, the toy company Lego, the logistics company Maersk and the wind turbine manufacturer Vestas are from the country.

On the other hand, after Novo Nordisk’s latest earnings announcement, the company’s stock fell by almost seven percent last week, Copenhagen’s general index also fell by almost three percent to freezing.

Novo Nordisk’s importance to Denmark is illustrated by the fact that its market value is almost 52 percent of the value of the entire Copenhagen stock exchange. It is therefore more valuable alone than all other companies on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange combined.

The number shows that the success of the pharmaceutical giant is able to set the pace in the stock market of a small country.

The fluctuation is given its own nuance by the fact that, according to the results announcement, the pharmaceutical company’s sales figures and operating profit increased from a year ago. However, investors had expected even greater growth, and some ended up voting with their wallets.

in Denmark large companies are also very important in creating new economic activities. The capital of many companies is stored in foundations that enjoy tax benefits, which distribute the company’s profits to their preferred destinations.

The holding company owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation finances, for example, research in the health sector and the startup field with considerable sums “to improve people’s health”.

However, the pharmaceutical company’s operations are not unequivocally good for growth companies.

Novo Nordisk has a clear financial incentive to merge the most successful ideas into its own business. The phenomenon is familiar, for example, from the US technology industry.

Another question is related to the labor market. When a single company dominates an industry in a relatively small labor market like Denmark, it tends to absorb the most skilled workforce in the field under its own wings.

Although the collapse of Nokia is still a sensitive issue for Finns, countless companies founded by ex-Nokias have risen from the company’s ashes. They create economic growth, and do not pose the threat of an economic swing like Novo Nordisk, at least not yet.

Dissertation researcher Kaja Lillengi from Aalto University and Chief Economist Youssef Zadia from the Finnish startup community have also been interviewed for the story.