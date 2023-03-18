Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pharmaceutical industry | A strong pain reliever without addiction? The pharmaceutical industry has been chasing a miracle cure for 200 years, and the consequences have been disastrous.

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pharmaceutical industry | A strong pain reliever without addiction? The pharmaceutical industry has been chasing a miracle cure for 200 years, and the consequences have been disastrous.

Picture: George Frey / Reuters, image processing: HS

HS Vision|Pharmaceutical industry

Opium is superior in pain management, but it has a serious side effect that cannot be avoided. When drug manufacturers have tried to develop a panacea out of opium, the results have been disastrous.

Samuli Niinivuo HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:38 a.m

Harley Street and chemists over the course of two hundred years have shown their ingenuity in the development of painkillers derived from opium.

There are hundreds of such opium derivatives called opioids – partially or fully synthetic – today. The most well-known are morphine and heroin, invented in the 19th century, and oxycodone and fentanyl, invented in the 20th century.

#Pharmaceutical #industry #strong #pain #reliever #addiction #pharmaceutical #industry #chasing #miracle #cure #years #consequences #disastrous

See also  Greens: Özdemir announces big plans
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Norma Lizbeth’s assailant was detained along with her mother at the US border

Norma Lizbeth's assailant was detained along with her mother at the US border

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result