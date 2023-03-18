Pharmaceutical industry | A strong pain reliever without addiction? The pharmaceutical industry has been chasing a miracle cure for 200 years, and the consequences have been disastrous.

Opium is superior in pain management, but it has a serious side effect that cannot be avoided. When drug manufacturers have tried to develop a panacea out of opium, the results have been disastrous.

Harley Street and chemists over the course of two hundred years have shown their ingenuity in the development of painkillers derived from opium.

There are hundreds of such opium derivatives called opioids – partially or fully synthetic – today. The most well-known are morphine and heroin, invented in the 19th century, and oxycodone and fentanyl, invented in the 20th century.