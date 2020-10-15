Pharmaceutical companies The coronavirus vaccine is now being developed at a rapid pace, but not a single bend will be straightened out, says Pfizer’s Finnish director

Pharmaceutical companies have worked exceptionally well to defeat the pandemic, says Deb Mangone, the new Finnish CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. But is cooperation enough to make the vaccine available in poor countries as well?

Medicine can say hope is a science.

It can help alleviate suffering, save lives, and bring light to gloomy situations. That is why the focus is still on researchers in the field and the pharmaceutical industry. There – if somewhere – is the key to ending the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we can’t bring a solution, then who?” drug giant Pfizer’s CEO in Finland Deb Mangone notes.

“The pressure is huge. Billions of people, millions of companies and hundreds of administrations are dependent on the pharmaceutical industry to put an end to this pandemic. Of course, it motivates me to go to work in the morning. ”

Pfizer a joint venture with German Biontech is one of the most advanced vaccine projects. The companies have reported that the vaccine could be manufactured in 100 million doses this year and 1.3 billion next year if it proves safe in research. There is no certainty about this, but orders have already been placed.

The United States has purchased 100 million doses of the companies’ vaccine and Japan 120 million doses. The EU has held preliminary negotiations with Pfizer and Biontech to order 200 million doses.

“We don’t straighten a single bend. All of this is happening at an unprecedented rate, but it is not because the phases are being omitted, but because the different phases are being carried out simultaneously, ”says Mangone at the company’s office in Munkkiniemi.

One crucial step is to obtain a marketing authorization for the vaccine. Here, too, steps have been taken in the forefront. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that it will launch an accelerated marketing authorization procedure, in which research results will be evaluated as soon as they are available. If all goes well, Pfizer will be able to deliver them as early as October, Mangone says. However, he emphasizes the word if.

In Finland Pfizer does not conduct a coronavirus vaccine study. However, Mangone, who started as the company’s CEO in Finland in August, is well aware of the projects related to the drug giant pandemic. Prior to joining Finland, Mangone worked as Chief of Staff to Pfizer’s Global CEO and Head of New York’s headquarters. In all, he has worked for one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies for about 20 years.

According to Mangonen, there has been exceptional cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry during the pandemic. There’s a race going on, but the opponent isn’t so much other drug companies as time, he says.

“We all compete against time. It is a global pandemic, and it is therefore necessary to ensure that there are finally a number of alternatives available using different technologies. ”

In March, Pfizer promised to share its knowledge of the virus with the scientific community and to make its production capacity available to its competitors. Now rival Gilead manufactures remdesivir for covid disease at the Pfizer plant in Kansas, USA.

Mangone says he has a personal reason to work in the pharmaceutical industry. “My mother died of lung cancer in 2010 and my father is struggling with lymph node cancer.”­

Pharmaceutical industry may undoubtedly infuse humanity with hope, but the industry has not had a particularly good reputation.

It has played a role in the drug epidemic caused by opioids, or strong painkillers, in the United States, for example. The sector has also been criticized for years for significant accessibility challenges, especially in poor countries. It is difficult to understand why, in some situations, the price of a medicine that prolongs quality of life and life expectancy is so high that it is not possible to obtain it.

People get sick and die for this reason in vain, especially in low-income countries, the relief organization Doctors Without Borders emphasizes.

However, the pandemic has reminded us of where the pharmaceutical industry is at its best for society: as a developer of new treatments and vaccines. Because described by The Economist pandemic for a time when pharmaceutical companies can shine.

In Mango’s opinion, however, it is rather a continuum.

“Pfizer has more than 170 years of history as a developer of new drugs that change people’s lives. For example, we played a significant role in the mass production of penicillin during World War II. We only do the work we do all the time. ”

Pharmaceutical companies yet, even during a pandemic, have not only enjoyed splendor. Vice versa.

Patents from pharmaceutical companies and issues related to the availability of medicines have resurfaced. The concern is that rich countries reserve vaccines in advance and poorer countries do not have access to them.

In early October, South Africa and India filed a petition with the World Trade Organization for temporary derogations from the WTO’s intellectual property rights agreement.

Countries want coronavirus drugs and vaccines not patented so that any manufacturer can produce them. This would keep prices low and make medicines and vaccines plentiful.

What does Pfizer think about this? Would it be prepared to relinquish its vaccine patent in the name of better availability?

“A well-functioning intellectual property system is central to what we do. We are going to apply for a patent for our possible coronavirus vaccine and drugs. ”

Medicines and the availability of vaccines, however, is very important to Pfizer, Mangone says. Pfizer says he is working with different countries and different organizations to ensure wide availability.

“These are exceptional times, so we also don’t price the vaccine according to a model based on the value of the drug we normally use. No one is immune to the virus until everyone is immune to the virus – the richest of the rich, the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable of all. ”

Prior to joining Finland, Deb Mangone worked as the Chief of Staff of Pfizer’s Global CEO and Head of the New York Headquarters.­