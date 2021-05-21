Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson pledged during the G20 summit to provide 3.5 billion doses at cost or discounted prices to the poorest nations in 2021 and 2022. The goal is to reduce the access inequality gap to vaccines in the world.

Of the 3.5 billion doses pledged by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, about 1.3 billion are expected to be delivered this year and the remainder in 2022. They will be accessible at cost to low-income countries. and at reduced prices for middle-income countries, according to officials from the firms, the Italian Presidency of the G20 and the European Commission.

This promise was made by pharmaceutical companies after the European Union (EU), at the beginning of the summit, also offered 100 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to the poorest nations.

“Everyone, everywhere” should have access to vaccines, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in Rome at the beginning of the meeting, which took place mostly in virtual form.

This very first G20 summit on health marks the beginning of a new chapter in global health policy. World leaders strongly committed to multilateralism and global cooperation in health. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 21, 2021



“The European Union intends to deliver at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021,” he added.

As of today, the progress of global vaccination is uneven. Of the 1.5 billion doses injected worldwide, only 0.3% have been administered in the poorest countries and 90% in the G20 nations. This means that only 2% of Africans have been vaccinated, while in the EU it is 20%, and in the United States almost 50%.

More support, more vaccines

For its part, France will also deliver by the end of 2021 “at least 30 million doses of different vaccines” to the Covax program, the global mechanism to facilitate access to vaccines, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron at the summit. At the beginning of May, the French Executive had already committed to allocate 5% of its dose reserves to the global vaccination plan.

The French president also said he was willing to support the lifting of vaccine patents, subject to a joint report by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), a measure he considered necessary to accelerate the production all over the world.

The international public health emergency is not over. As part of a European initiative, France has committed to sharing at least 30 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, and to additional financing for ACT-A. This is my address to the Global Health Summit: pic.twitter.com/YclGokloq4 – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 21, 2021



Similarly, China has joined the donations and in the next triennium will disburse $ 3 billion in aid to developing countries, according to its president Xi Jinping, who urged the world to cooperate and not to “politicize” a virus that appeared in the Asian nation.

The summit’s final communiqué, known as the Rome Declaration, affirms in particular the commitment of the richest countries to promote vaccine production in Africa through technology transfer.

“As we prepare to face the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure we overcome it together. We must vaccinate the world, and quickly,” warned Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

No support for suspension of a patent

However, the text does not endorse the controversial idea of ​​a temporary suspension of patents by pharmaceutical companies for vaccines, but rather favors the “voluntary exchange of licenses” and the lifting of barriers to exports.

Washington encourages the suspension of exclusive patent rights, but the 27 have already expressed skepticism, pointing to the length and complexity of the process.

On the other hand, they ask the United States, a large producer of inoculants but which has practically not exported doses in large quantities, to lift its restrictions on the export of vaccines.

At the meeting, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has presented a plan to end the pandemic, whose financing is estimated at 50,000 million dollars. It is also intended to vaccinate at least 40% of the world’s population by the end of the year and 60% by 2022.

“Our proposal sets targets, assesses funding needs, and defines pragmatic actions,” summarized Kristalina Georgieva, IMF CEO.

With AFP and EFE