The HIV Strategy approved in 2023 set a goal of reducing HIV infections to less than 335,000 cases by 2030. But, in 2022, between 1 and 1.7 million people were infected with HIV, according to data from UNAIDS. Although infections have been reduced by 38% since 2010, achieving the 2030 target would mean reducing current levels by almost 80% in just six years, tripling the current rate of reduction. Therefore, prioritising infection prevention strategies, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), becomes a priority.

In recent years, HIV prevention has made tremendous progress, with the introduction of long-acting injectable formulations that allow for greater adherence to treatment by reducing the frequency of doses. Since the launch of PrEP, the trend has been from a daily pill to an injection every two months with the launch of cabotegravir (CAB-LA). Now, a new treatment could revolutionize PrEP: lenacapavir (LEN), whose promising results in clinical trials They allow infection to be prevented with just two injections per year. Lenacapavir has demonstrated 100% efficacy in preventing new cases of HIV in cisgender women. [que se sienten identificadas con su sexo de nacimiento] in South Africa and Uganda, with superiority over oral and daily treatments. In addition, it does not need to be kept in a cold chain, which facilitates its logistical management and integration into supply chains in countries with high temperatures.

Lenacapavir, with promising results in clinical trials, could prevent infection with just two injections a year

Despite all these advantages, access to these fundamental public health tools faces numerous obstacles, which are shared, in part, by the entire pharmaceutical innovation and development model. As more and more evidence points out, the practices of commercial sectors – specifically transnational corporations – are responsible for poor health outcomes and health equity (what is known as commercial determinants of health).

What can we learn from past experience with these types of products to prevent the same mistakes from being repeated in the future? The case of cabotegravir It can give us an idea of ​​the type of complex and interconnected challenges that prevent the people who need them most from accessing these treatments: problems arising from monopoly and prices, regulatory, or production.

The monopoly of ViiV Healthcare is the main factor responsible for the high prices of CAB-LA, as it prevents other companies that can manufacture generic versions of this drug from entering the market. Although the price for low-income countries (around 180 euros per person/year) is considerably lower than that paid in other countries, it is still unaffordable for many national health programs, and it is estimated that it would need to be at least four times lower to be viable. Independent studies have shown that the price of generics, if they existed, could drop to 13 euros per person/yearbeing lower than the current oral PrEP.

At the regulatory level, the tests required for generic versions to reach the market, called bioequivalence tests, will delay the entry of competitors even furtherIn 2022, ViiV Healthcare and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) – a patent pool founded by global health organisation Unitaid to facilitate access to medicines – signed a licensing agreement allowing the company to manage and use CAB-LA’s IP to generic producers to market the treatment at affordable prices in many middle-income countries. However, due to these bioequivalence trials, generic companies are not expected to be able to market their products for another three years.

By 2022, CAB-LA had been approved for use in prevention in only four countries, with applications for marketing in 12 others. By 2024, it has been approved in 20 countries and applications are pending in nine others, largely thanks to pressure from civil society. Applying for marketing authorization is a key preliminary step for the availability of the drug, and therefore a key element of access in monopoly situations.

The Transparency is an essential element for having supply chains that contribute to improving public health. Unfortunately, transparency does not define the current pharmaceutical ecosystem, which is based on a great opacity in the costs of research and development (R&D), the results of clinical trials or the real price for the public payerIn the case of CAB-LA, the lack of transparency regarding production capacity and the supply chain limits the ability to respond to growing global demand. And as we have seen in the response to Covid-19, MPOX (a fulminant form of monkeypox) or Ebola, in situations of growing demand, low- and middle-income countries are the last to be able to access the treatment.

Transparency is an essential element for having resilient supply chains that contribute to improving public health.

These lessons learned from CAB-LA give us some clarity about the uncertain future of access to lenacapavir. The company that owns the intellectual property of the latter, Gilead, does not yet have a clear global access strategy. network of patents surrounding the product The company will not allow any generic competitor to enter the market until the expiration of its last patent in August 2038 (a date that can be extended according to the laws that regulate the different protections and exclusivity of medicines on the market). Given this perspective, it is critical that the company grants voluntary licenses to increase access to generics. To this end, the agreement it establishes with the Medicines Patent Pool should include the largest possible number of countries, following public health criteria and not only those of profit maximization.

Ideally, these licensing agreements should be placed within a broader global access strategy: rapid product registrations at a global level, transparency throughout the supply chain and affordable prices for the different health systems and organizations that want to incorporate these products. However, voluntary measures have a very limited impact, as we saw during covid-19So, looking ahead, what else can we do?

There are currently very interesting initiatives promoted by [la organización internacional] UNITAIDwhich are developing long-acting formulations not only for HIV, but also for malaria, tuberculosis or hepatitis C, so that the innovations produced are accessible. They also carry out financing projects to introduce CAB-LA in Brazil and South Africa to drive global scaling.

Apart from these actions, there are more tools to change the status quo Initially, one of them is legally included in the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property: compulsory licenses. These require companies to grant patent licenses to produce generics. This is what Colombia did by issuing a compulsory license to access generic versions of dolutegravir, an HIV treatment. In the case of long-acting formulations, even if this situation were to occur, it is most likely that we would not see the results materialized in the short or medium term, since these are generally very slow processes. Despite this, these measures must be taken into account by governments to guarantee public health.since sometimes the threat of compulsory licensing itself has price-reducing effects.

These are solutions a posteriori, But they do not offer alternatives to rethink the model in such a way that innovation is globally accessible by default, an integral part of policies, acting as early as possible and as upstream as possible to produce the greatest impact. Beyond the necessary reform of the current intellectual property system, there are opportunities to act on the regulatory framework of pharmaceutical laws, improving transparency and global access.

One opportunity for this is the ongoing review of European pharmaceutical legislation, where these principles should be established as cornerstones rather than exceptions. For example, by making the huge incentives currently granted to pharmaceutical companies through public funding – without expecting any public return in return – conditional on binding commitments to develop and implement global access schemes such as those mentioned above.

This vision of regional policy as a political determinant of global health is still rare among political decision-makers, who limit the framework of analysis to the national or European level. However, we need to act on all fronts to achieve the goals that the international community has set for 2030. As we already communicated to the EU Council recently“Providing adequate access and supply to medicines is the standard by which pharmaceutical companies should be evaluated, not a behavior to be rewarded.”

Jaime Manzano Lorenzo and Adrián Alonso Ruiz are responsible for research and political advocacy at the NGO Salud por Derecho.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.