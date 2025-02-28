Pharma Mar triggered his benefit in 2024 in 2,270%. In total, it won 26.1 million in 2024, compared to 1.13 million 2023. According to the company, the cause resides in “a growth of sales and revenues from royalties” and, in addition, in which the remuneration for its antitumor yondelis “endure” despite the introduction of the genericians two years ago. Along the same lines, its gross exploitation result (EBITDA) rose 519%, from the 2.08 million 2023 to 13 million.

On this day of accounts of 2024, the company has announced a shares repurchase program that aims to “reduce the company’s share capital”. The operation will affect a maximum of 91,111 shares, representative of approximately 0.5% of the company’s share capital on the date of this Agreement, and its maximum monetary amount amounts to 9,000 million.

In this sense, the Spanish pharmacist entered 174.9 million euros, compared to 158.15 million of the previous year. That is, 11% more.

Pharma Mar is focused on cancer treatments, a wallet starring mainly by the aforementioned Yondelis and Zepzelca. With regard to the first, income increased by 15% compared to 2023, reaching 54.4 million euros. In that year, sales descended loudly, coinciding with the introduction in the generic market. Sales reached 18 million in Europe, compared to 26.1 in the previous year.

Zepzelca also also increased its sales. On the one hand, Royalties income, which registered 61.3 compared to the 52.2 million of the previous year. Specifically, 18% more. The figure includes medicine sales in the United States -where Pharmaceutical Jazz is responsible for commercialization -which obtained 55.8 million, 15% more compared to 2023, according to the report. It should be noted that from total turnover by Royalties, 5.2 million correspond to Yondelis royalties in the United States and Japan.

In R&D, the company invested 103, 5 million, compared to 99.3 of 2023, 4% more. This increase is related to clinical trials, such as Lagoon, for a type of lung cancer. It also investigates other molecules in earlier stages.

Increased debt

On the other hand, the laboratory has registered a debt of 47.8 million, compared to 39.9 of the previous year. Thus, closes the year with a positive net box of 109.2 million, compared to the one registered last year, which was 128.8 million. The decrease is explained by the investment made at the oligonucleotides production and other expenses associated with it.

Also, in 2024, the company has distributed a dividend for the amount of 11.4 million euros. It should be remembered that during this year their shares have been revalued, now being at 92.5 euros, compared to 31.64 a year ago.