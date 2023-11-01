Ms. Braun, the complaints about the German healthcare system are getting louder and louder. What’s going wrong?

We see the pressure that health systems are under, not only in Germany, but also in many other countries around the world. We know how demographics are developing, that people are getting older and older. This means that if we really want to achieve good health care, then the focus must be on that.

What has to happen?

We need to become more efficient and make real steps forward, especially in digitalization. If not, this will result in the systems no longer being able to care for people as well as they are today.