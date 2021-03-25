Nairobi (dpa)

The Egyptian national team reserved the pass to the African Nations Cup for football, to be held in Cameroon early next year, after a 1-1 draw with its Kenyan counterpart, today (Thursday), in the fifth round of Group G of the qualifiers.

The Egyptian team advanced in the second minute through Mohamed Magdy Afsha, before Abdullah Hassan scored the equalizer for the Kenyan team in the 65th minute.

The Egyptian team raised its score to nine points at the top of the standings, while the Kenyan team raised its score to four points in third place.

The Comoros national team was on a date with history, by qualifying for the first time in its history to the championship, after a goalless draw with its guest, Togo, earlier in the day, in the fifth round of the same group.

The Comoros national team raised its score to nine points, in second place, to qualify for the finals, with a match remaining against Egypt next Monday to clinch the group top.

On the other hand, Togo are bottom of the group with two points.

It is noteworthy that the 2021 African Nations Cup had been postponed until early next year, due to the spread of the new Corona virus.