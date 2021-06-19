The day of the appearance of the Egyptian eagle was exceptional and distinguished for lovers of rare birds in the British islands.

Scott Reed and Will Wagstaff, two rare bird enthusiasts, were lucky to be the first to see the Egyptian eagle a few days ago, and took pictures and videos of him while he was standing quietly on the pine trees on the islands of St. Mary and Tresco, and the photos garnered thousands of views on social networking sites.

The British media focused its spotlight on this unique event in the United Kingdom, and the newspaper “Daily Mail” provided extensive coverage of the phenomenon and published the scenes of watching the elusive Egyptian eagle and its rare appearance.

horn bird

The newspaper described the Egyptian eagle as “the bird of the century”, based on the fact that its current appearance in Britain is the first in 150 years, and the third time to appear in this country in history.

The last two recorded appearances of the Egyptian eagle in Britain were in 1825 in Somerset, southwest England, and in 1868 in Essex.

The “Daily Mail” pointed out that the end of the two Egyptian eagles was not happy, as he was killed in the first by a farm worker who thought it was a strange bird, and took revenge on him when he saw him eating a goose from his farm.

The eagle’s body was preserved at the time, and transferred to the Booth Museum in Brighton, where it became part of a group of rare birds, while the second eagle met the same fate, shot dead.

Rare Appearance Details

The Egyptian Eagle appeared in Britain first on the island of Saint Mary before moving to its neighbor Tresco, and both islands are located within the Scilly Islands group in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Wagstaff tells the newspaper “Daily Mail” full details, as the man was immersed in a bird-tracking tour over the island, and was surprised to see the Egyptian eagle in front of him above a pine tree in the middle of the day.

He says: “When I learned that the Egyptian eagle was flying over St. Mary’s, I was curious and wished to see it, and while I was wandering around Tresco Island, I was fortunate that I was the first to suddenly see it.”

He explains: “In our tours to track birds, monitor their tracks and photograph them, it takes the appearance of one rare bird to make our day happy and fruitful. The appearance of the Egyptian eagle was amazing to us.”

And Swagstaff sat quietly for a while holding his breath, to ensure that the eagle remained for as long as possible on the pine tree, so that he could photograph it, which actually happened for a few minutes.

Moments later, the Egyptian eagle flew around the island, and as he was leaving, his eyes and eyes were attached to him until he disappeared into space.

Eagle Facts

The original home of the Egyptian vulture is southern Europe, North Africa and southwest Asia, and it is believed that its numbers currently range between 12 and 38 thousand in the world.

Media reports indicate that the Egyptian eagle is known for its strong claws and hard beak, in addition to its ability to remove twigs and use them in making its nests.

Ostrich eggs are an essential part of the food of the bird of prey, and it is known that it catches small stones with its strong beak to break the eggs with them, as it eats rodents and reptiles.

The Egyptian vulture is distinguished by a yellow face and white feathers, and it usually dips its head in the mud and then rubs it to dye its head, neck and chest a darker color.

Experts have no explanation for this behavior, but they believe it may be to show its importance and dominance over any other birds of the same species.

Appearance Documentation

Professor Stuart Bierhope, an ecologist at the University of Exeter, says that the Egyptian vulture is threatened with extinction and its numbers are in constant decline compared to what it was in the past, which reduces the chances of its arrival and its appearance in Britain.

With this decline, environmental protection societies in southern Europe called for the release of bred or captive birds into the wild, in an attempt to increase their numbers and preserve their breeds.

According to the ecologist, watching the Egyptian eagle will be subject to scrutiny by the British Rare Birds Committee, which will submit a report to the British Ornithologists’ Union Committee to document its appearance.

Journey to Britain

The British “Facts about Birds” website reveals that the Isles of Scilly include about 150 islands, and the rare Egyptian eagle’s appearance in it drew the attention of bird enthusiasts from all over the United Kingdom.

The Egyptian eagle first appeared on St. Mary’s Island, the largest island in the group, and extends over 1,625 acres, then moved to the second largest island, Tresco, and it was confirmed that it was seen 11 times in two days.

The Egyptian vulture is the smallest eagle in Europe, with a wingspan of 175 centimeters and a maximum body length of 70 centimeters, and its feathers and wings are distinguished by colors between dark brown and white.

Egyptian eagle in history

The history of the eagle in ancient Egypt was of great interest to the British media, which was keen to describe it as the “Pharaoh’s chicken”, based on its strong appearance in the ancient Egyptian civilization.

The ancient Egyptians used the eagle as a symbol of the goddess “Nakhpet”, and the pharaonic inscriptions and murals always appeared with the eagle’s extended wings as a sign of protection, and the image of the eagle always appeared behind the pharaoh’s crown as a source of strength.