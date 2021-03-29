Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian national team ended its campaign in Group G in the African Nations Soccer Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Cameroon early next year, with a 4-0 victory over the Comoros national team in the match that was held between them today, Monday, at the Cairo Stadium in the Egyptian capital, in the sixth and final round of competitions. Qualifiers.

The Egyptian team advanced in the 15th minute through Mohamed El-Niny, before Mohamed Sharif added the second goal in the 17th minute, while Mohamed Salah scored the third and fourth goals in the 21st and 25th minutes.

The Egyptian national team, which had qualified for the finals in the last round, raised its tally to 12 points at the top of the Group G ranking, three points behind the Comoros Islands team, which ranked second, which also decided its qualification for the finals.

In another match in the same group, Kenya defeated its host Togo 2-1 and Kenya raised its score to seven points in third place, while Togo’s balance stuck at two points in fourth and last place.

And at the “Cairo Stadium”, the match began with offensive pressure from the Egyptian national team, led by its star, Mohamed Salah, the top scorer of Liverpool, along with Mohamed El-Nani, the Arsenal midfielder, and Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet of Aston Villa.

On the other hand, the Comoros national team retreated from the start of the match to the penalty area, in order to protect Ali Ahmada’s goal.

Despite the defensive bloc of the Comoros national team, Mohamed El Nani opened the scoring for the Egyptian team, after receiving a ball on the borders of the penalty area from Mohamed Magdy Afsha, to hit a strong ball that landed at the net of Ahsa announcing Egypt’s progress 1-0.

Two minutes later, he took advantage of a ball cut from the Comoros defense, to pass it to Mohamed Sharif, who shot in the net of Ahma, scoring the second goal of the Egyptian team.

The Egyptian team continued to put pressure on its opponent, at a time when the Comoros national team did not come out of the penalty area.

In the 21st minute, Mohamed Salah scored the third goal for the Egyptian team, after receiving a pass into the penalty area, to shoot a ball with the left foot into the net.

Salah returned to add his second and fourth goal for Egypt in the 25th minute, after receiving a pass from Afsha to elude the Comoros goalkeeper and put the ball into the net.

The first real attempt for the Comoros national team came in the 40th minute, when the team’s player, Nasser Shamid, hit a strong ball, but Mohamed El-Shenawy responded brilliantly.

The rest of the minutes of the first half did not witness anything new, as the referee blew the final whistle with the Egyptian team leading 4-0.

With the beginning of the second half, the Egyptian national team continued to put pressure on its opponent and threatened its goal on more than one occasion, while the Comoros made very few attempts.

Fayez Soleimani, the Comoros national team striker, hit a crawling ball, but Mohamed El Shennawi grabbed it in the 50th minute, and Trezeguet almost scored the fifth goal for the Egyptian team, after he hit a strong ball with a header at the Comoros goal, but it overcame the crossbar in the 55th minute.

Afsha fired a powerful ball from outside the penalty area, but his ball passed next to the left post of the Comoros goal in the 63rd minute, and with the passage of time it became clear that the Comoros players had surrendered to the result, as the guest team did not even try to score a goal to reduce the difference, while the Egyptian national team players seemed to have surrendered. More comfortable in their playing style.

The remaining minutes of the second half did not witness anything new, as the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match with the Egyptian team winning 4-0.