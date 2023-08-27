“Ghost of Kyiv” died in a collision of two aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zhytomyr

In the collision of two Czech combat training aircraft L-39 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Zhytomyr, the “ghost of Kyiv” was killed. About it writes RBC.

The publication explains that we are talking about a pilot with the call sign Dzhus, whom the Ukrainian media called one of the “Ghosts of Kyiv” – the combined image of the pilots of the 40th tactical aviation brigade. “The Ghost of Kyiv is a legendary superhero whose character was created by the Ukrainians,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Ukrainian truth informedthat Juice is Andrey Pilshchikov, a MiG-29 pilot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, wrote that the pilot “dreamed about F-16s in the Ukrainian sky” and wanted to fly the American fighter himself.

The plane crash occurred on August 25 during a training flight, it was not possible to save three pilots. The State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation. It turned out that Ukraine received L-39 aircraft from the Czech Republic.