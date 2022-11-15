Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion.

CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski confirmed this news to GamesRadar earlier today.

Grabowski did not comment on how much the upcoming expansion will cost, however he did note CDPR’s expansions are “traditionally cheaper than full-priced games”. So, we are looking at under the £60 mark (phew!).

Phantom Liberty’s announcement trailer.

This news is in keeping with other CDPR ‘expansion’ releases, such as The Witcher 3’s Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which both came with a price tag.

CDPR has previously confirmed Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and one which Keanu Reeves will reprise his role of Johnny Silverhand for. It will take place in an “all new district” of Night City, with CDPR describing the expansion as a “spy-thriller”.

It will be available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on its release. It was also initially planned to come to Stadia, but following the announcement of the beleaguered cloud gaming service’s closure earlier this year, I assume this is now off the table.

Meanwhile, the developer is also working on a full sequel to the game, with a new studio in Boston helming its development.

In addition to these upcoming Cyberpunk releases, CDPR also has a new Witcher trilogy in the works, as well as a brand-new IP, which for now is known only as “Hadar”.