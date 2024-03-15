PS5, Xbox Series The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer action-packed, which you can find below.

3D Realms and Splipgate developers Ironworks have announced the PC release date of Phantom Fury . The old-school first-person shooter sequel to Ion Fury will be available on Steam and GOG starting from April 23, 2024 .

In Phantom Fury, players will once again take on the role of Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison, the protagonist of Ion Fury. Having awakened after a long coma, she finds herself in a new world, with a new bionic arm and is tasked with securing a highly dangerous artifact, the legendary Demon Core. A mission that will decide the fate of humanity.

A pretext that will take us around the United States to cities like Albuquerque, Los Alamos, Chicago and others to shoot wildly at cyberogs, soldiers and mutants using an arsenal of over 20 unique weapons, such as the electrified foam shooter and the inevitable Bowling Bombs.