Slipgate Ironworks has released a new one on Steam development diary Of Phantom Furydedicated to soundtrack of the game. To tell us about it is the composer Aleksander Kmiec, who is dealing with the music. Involved in the project by composer Michael Markie, Kmiec is trying to blend symphonic and synthetic music in order to obtain an effect similar to that of the soundtracks of action films.

In particular, he was influenced by the works of Alexander Brandon, Michael McCann and Sascha Dikiciyan, who worked on Deus Ex, as well as Ludwig Göransson, the author of the Tenet soundtrack.

To demonstrate his work, Kmiec has also released two of the songs he composed for Phantom Fury, which you can listen to below:

In short, it seems that even the soundtrack aims to make Phantom Fury an interactive action movie on the road.

Phantom Fury is the sequel to Ion Fury, always starring Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison. The story takes place many years after the events told in the previous title. Bombshell awakens in a new world with a new bionic arm and will immediately have to embark on a new mission to save mankind: the defense of the legendary Demon Core. To succeed, she will have to travel across the United States, doing what she does best: shooting anyone who gets in her way.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Phantom Fury is scheduled for 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.