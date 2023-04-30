The development studio Slipgate Ironworks has released a new development update Of Phantom Fury to explain how the game world. Samuel ‘Samuel2213’ Bryan, the 3D lead, a highly experienced developer who also worked on ULTRAKILL, Graven and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, took the floor. In short, he is a specialist in the so-called boomer shooters.

Bryan basically explained that the desired effect is that nostalgic, in the sense that realism has been eschewed to try and create something that reminds players of the look of old first person shooters. So, while using modern particle and lighting techniques, the models and textures of Phantom Fury have been carefully studied to make an experience similar to that of the classics of the genre.

An example of an image in which we see modern effects mixed with the feeling of the past

The crafting of the game was naturally done with modern tools, including 3D models, and then aged with various tricks, such as the filter pixel8r by Victoria Holland and various custom materials.

One of the fundamental aspects of the game world will be theinteractivityi.e. the presence of many objects which, when used, will give feedback to the player, increasing the feeling of vitality of the whole and bringing to mind old first person shooters like Duke Nukem 3D, in which you could interact with many elements of the scenario.

Finally, it was decided to create an extremely varied world: “During the campaign, Shelly (the protagonist) will explore a large number of unique areas and places, with almost all levels that will somehow modify the gameplay loop, the atmosphere and graphics.”

The goal is to make each level memorable or at least make it look unique and fresh.

If you are interested, you can add Phantom Fury, the official sequel to Ion Fury, to yours Wishlist on Steam.