Phoenix Game Productions has released a new development update of the boomer shooter Phantom Furyessentially a first-person shooter with a retro look and a classic setting, to speak of weapons which will be usable in game.

Phantom Fury’s weapon design started from players’ requests for Ion Fury to have more in the sequel. To satisfy them, the development team worked in two directions. The first and most obvious was the addition of new weapons. The second was the addition of improvements, which can be mounted from kiosks scattered throughout the game, which make the basic weapons even more powerful.

In principle, the variety, so that everyone finds their favorite weapon to use. Just taking into account the basic weapons, there are twice as many as in Ion Fury, but with the improvements the variety increases even more.

Weapon design

During the design phase, the development team tried to avoid overlapping weapons as much as possible. So the number was increased with the constraint of not having duplicates. Essentially we worked on quality and quantity, always bearing in mind that players don’t necessarily want balance in titles of this kind, but feel powerful, even without having victory served on a silver platter.

If you are interested, you can add Phantom Fury, the official sequel to Ion Fury, to yours Wishlist on Steam. Before leaving you, we remind you that Phantom Fury is scheduled for 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.