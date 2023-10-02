The Aftershock expansion was launched today for Ion Fury, which has been waiting for quite a while.

Development studio Slipgate Ironworks and publisher 3D Realms have announced the availability of the demo Of Phantom Fury on Steam the highly anticipated classic first-person shooter, sequel to the acclaimed Ion Fury.

The Phantom Fury demo was launched on the occasion of Realms Deep, the event dedicated to 3D Realms games and beyond. During the event, a 13-minute video was also shown, taken from the demonstration version.

In Phantom Fury players will once again take on the role of Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison, after the events of Ion Fury. Having emerged from the coma in which she ended up fighting Jadus Heskel, Shelly must travel far and wide across the United States, spreading death and destruction as she tries to find the Demon Core, a powerful artifact capable of overturning the world order .

For download the Phantom Fury demo, go to Steam page for the game.