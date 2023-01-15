Slipgate Ironworks has shared an update related to the first-person shooter Phantom Furycalling it a interactive action movie on the road, starring Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison. To touch on the topic was the director Daniel Hedjazi in the first development diary.

Hedjazi: “Ion Fury is set almost completely in Neo DC, but for this we want Shelly, the protagonist, to go beyond the environment that is familiar to her.

A lot has happened in Shelly’s life since Ion Fury. She lost her arm and her team in a tragic accident and when we enter the world of Phantom Fury we will find her battling with guilt and anger.”

Phantom Fury will be set in locations other than Ion Fury

According to what has been explained, Shelly will travel throughout the United States, visiting Albuquerque, the Grand Canyon, Chicago and other places, all related in some way to her history.

The greatest variety of settings it gave the development team the possibility to implement different ideas, with different cultural references. Holding it all together will be the movie-like structure on the road.

The developers also wanted the world to be as alive as possible, adding lots of interactive objects: “From small details like the remains of an edible pizza, to devices that serve to solve puzzles such as cranes or minigames, there is a lot to discover in world of Phantom Fury.”





The world of Phantom Fury will be very interactive

All members of the development team have given their input to make the game better interactive.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Phantom Fury is scheduled for 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.