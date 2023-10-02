Phantom Fury was shown by Game Informer with a new video Of gameplay lasting about thirteen minutes, with several fights and spectacular sequences that seem to confirm the goodness of this boomer shooter.
Announced exactly one year ago, Phantom Fury is the sequel to Ion Fury and this time sees Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison in the role of heroready to face hordes of enemies and take them down using a large arsenal of weapons.
After the events of Ion Fury
As mentioned, Phantom Fury is a Direct sequel to Ion Fury and puts us in command of Bombshell, who awakens equipped with a bionic arm and an important mission: to save humanity from the forces that threaten it.
Equipped with more interactive scenarios, the game will see us explore different locations within the United States with the aim of clearing them of the presence of hostile units, gradually unlocking new weapons, skills and upgrades.
