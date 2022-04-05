Rocket Panda Games And Mages they announced the “Spicy Edition“, A free update coming this summer on Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

The fighting game, available since last March at the price of € 33.99, will be enriched, according to the words of the publisher, of twenty-five thousand new dubbed words! (“Clearly a lie, but it’s so funny they couldn’t help but incud it.”)

Seriously, the new update will introduce two new options “Spicy” and “Extrà Spicy”, which will present a large number of new Announcer comments, which will bring the spiciness of the clashes to 300,000 Scoville (the habanero pepper, so to speak, yes around one hundred and three hundred thousand).

Phantom Breaker: Omnia is currently available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox OneAnd PC (Steam).

Below you can find the trailer for the update!

Source: Rocket Panda Games