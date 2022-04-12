The fighters of the series PHANTOM BREAKER come back with this second reissue called OMNIAthe first to leave Japan and land in the West on March 15, 2022 on PlayStation 4Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Developed by software houses MAGES. And GameLoop and published for the occasion by Rocket Panda Games, PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA is the latest version of the original fighting game released on Xbox 360 in 2011. The saga belongs to that slice of 2D fighting game that can be traced back to a small but energetic niche of Japanese players, who usually fill arcades ready for long sessions of battles . The series has never seen real sequels but only updated editions that were going to make additions, changes and balances to the previous ones, exactly like the one we will be analyzing today.

The only exception the series made was with Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive, a retro salsa beat ’em up that you can find reviewed on our pages. Compared to the previous EXTRA version, released in 2013, OMNIA gets with this update a new fighting style for each character, a complete remix of the soundtrack selectable from the menu, the voice acting now available in both English and Japanese and, finally, two new characters : Artifactor And Teacher. Also present are all the additions that the team had already implemented in EXTRA, including various rebalances in the gameplay, stages and other adjustments.

Title: PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC / Steam



Version analyzed: PlayStation 4 (EU)



Type: Beat ’em up

Players: 1 – 2

Publisher: Rocket Panda Games

Developer: MAGES., GameLoop

Tongue: English, Italian (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: March 15, 2022

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: nobody

Note: ni is a revised and expanded version of the original Phantom Breaker released on Xbox 360 in 2011 We reviewed PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA with a free PlayStation 4 code provided to us by Mages via Rocket Panda Games.

The narration of the game is made with the typical style of visual novels, from which the title is taken, among other things. The story mode, divided into a variable number of clashes of increasing difficulty for each character, certainly does not play on its originality and sees the protagonists fighting each other in a tournament organized by the mysterious Phantom; as imaginable, the plot has the only function of acting as a pretext for the clashes that will accompany us for about ten hours necessary to complete it. In the campaign character selection menu, the title however provides us with a summary of previous events, an excellent function for the most curious. Despite this, we still recommend that you play it as much as possible as it will be a perfect mode to use as an introduction tutorial to the main mechanics.

The Fire in your Heart is Burning

The roster offered by the title counts 22 characters in total including the two guests Kurisu and Rimi, coming respectively from the STEINS series; GATE and CHAOS; HEAD. Each fighter has a starting parameter that classifies him as short, medium or long range, to which is added one of three classes that we can select; these classes, Quick Style, Hard Style and Omnia Style, redistribute speed, damage power and vitality stats in different ways based on player preferences, and bestow unique features such as double jump, available only with the Quick Style. The Omnia Style in particular is very user-friendly, being a cross between the statistics of the other two styles, since it makes it easy to make combos at the expense of the absence of some skills including a couple of which we will discuss later.

Basically, each character can launch a light, medium or heavy attack which will be combined with special attacks. The latter are fundamental as they are based on the burst bar (which recharges by sprinting towards the enemy and suffering / inflicting blows) and because they produce different effects based on the direction in which we will accompany the combo; with the burst bar charged at least at 200% instead we will be able to perform the final move Phantom Break, different for each and able to turn the tide of the encounter. In addition, during the fight the possibility of activating the overdrive will be signaled on the screen, action available only with the Quick and Hard styles, which increases the speed of movement or gives a sort of temporary invincibility in relation to the chosen style. The title then makes use of components already tested in fighting games such as projections and dodges, but also of more particular moves such as air recovery or emergency mode, an evasive maneuver to escape from opponent combos..

At first, perhaps the game may present some small entry barriers for newbies to break down, but after a handful of clashes with each fighter or wrestler you learn the type of approach that the game requires and above all to manage the burst bar also for counterattacks, the backbone of the gameplay. In general the game system is well balanced and open, although we would like to advise you to start with Kurisu or Fin, who in the review phase seemed to us the most suitable wrestlers for a first approach than others. To close with what concerns the combat system one of the downsides is probably the AI ​​in offline play, easily defeated with a compulsive repetition of remote moves to which he will not be able to react; for this reason, our advice is to live the gaming experience more in online or local multiplayer.

So, do you wish to duel me?

A defect we found is the inconvenience in consulting the moves of each individual character, which can only be viewed from the main menu in the appropriate section and not present by pressing the pause button during the clashes. To be added there is a character design full of stereotypes and artistically not very memorable characters, as well as an adaptation in Italian that presents some uncertainty. On the other hand, what turns out to be a welcome addition is the possibility offered to players to remap the game controls even on consoles, with which to tailor the peripheral in our possession for us. Finally, a note of merit concerns the section “Guide to the Game”, a section accessible from the main menu dedicated to learning the most important mechanics that reports in an orderly and complete way all the game information in a very understandable way.

Analyzing the technical level, obviously we are not dealing with a very accurate production, but in any case the 2D models are of excellent workmanship (the same does not apply to those made in mixed media) as well as the animations are very good and readable. Too bad for the three-dimensional scenarios, which feel the weight of the years and highlight the three generations passed from the original title; It is true that all this favors a Full HD system and guarantees the 60FPS always stable, but returns a glance that makes you turn up your nose but you will get used to it quickly.

To whom do we recommend PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA?

Surely PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA it will delight fans of the genre and has fun, satisfying and quite varied gameplay on its side. It is obvious that we do not have under our hands an absolute exponent of fighting games like the recent one GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, but no doubt you will find yourself facing a title that can entertain you for a few hours or more. A shame for the offline component, which in addition to a story seen and reviewed has a good number of secondary game modes but which are common in the genre and end up getting tired quickly after a couple of games.

Fun and satisfying

Well diversified roster Offline content inevitably becomes repetitive quickly

Trivial art direction

3D models of technically backward scenarios