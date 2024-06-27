Rocket PandaGames released the first gameplay for Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimatethe next one coming February 13, 2025. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the company announced that Pre-orders for the game will open today through company website and some authorized resellers. At the moment, however, pre-orders are limited only the North American version of the game, we therefore do not know when the pre-order will be available for Europe.

Before leaving you with the gameplay I remind you that the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

First gameplay trailer for Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Pre-orders in North America are also open at most retailers and the Rocket Panda Games store, with an “ULTIMATE” edition that includes a Mikoto Nishina figure.

Los Angeles, California – June 26, 2024 – The publisher and developer Rocket Panda Games today announced that Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PBBGU) will be available for pre-order starting June 27, 2024. The publisher also revealed a brand new trailer showing the first gameplay and revamped artwork for the game. The 2D side-scrolling action game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store on February 13, 2025.

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PBBGU) is a completely reworked version of the original title launched ten years ago. The new version includes revamped and smoother gameplay thanks to a complete rebuild of the game Unreal Engine 5, local and online co-op, and Versus mode for up to 8 players from around the world. Cross-platform support has also been included.

In addition to the visual and gameplay improvements, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PBBGU) also includes new characters, with the inclusion of enemies as playable characters in Arcade mode. The soundtrack has been completely remastered and players can now choose the classic version or, if they prefer, a brand new version, composed by the all-female J-rock band, Phantom Breakers.

“Launches spread across multiple countries, on different platforms and languages, have always been frustrating for me, as a player and as an insider. “, said M.Panda, CEO of Rocket Panda Games. “Who wouldn’t want to instantly share an experience with other enthusiasts from around the world? We’ve done everything we can to deliver a seamless online experience, partnering with physical publishers in every available region. We may be small… we may be indie… but we will never stop aiming higher.”

The players they can already pre-order Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Standard ($39.99) and Ultimate Edition ($109.99). The latter includes a series of exclusive items such as a Mikoto figurine, a soundtrack CD, an artbook and a limited edition box. A digital edition ($24.99) is also available for pre-order. More information on each edition available at this link.

Physical partners worldwide

North America = PM Studios, Crescent Marketing

Japan = Kadokawa Game Linkage

Asia = Arc System Works Asia

Europe = to be defined

Stay tuned for more updates on Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PBBGU) international physical offerings.

Phantom Breaker – information on the franchise

The Phantom Breaker series began as a 2D fighting game in 2011, developed by 5pb / MAGES. The beat’em up spin-off “Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds” was launched in 2013 by 5pb/MAGES. In March 2022, Rocket Panda Games launched Phantom Breaker: Omnia, which features 2 bonus characters, Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and Rimi Sakihata from Chaos;Head, plus two original characters created specifically for “Phantom Breaker: Omnia.” In June 2022, Rocket Panda Games acquired the Phantom Breaker IP, committing to maximizing the series’ potential for fans around the world.

Rocket Panda Games

Yes, we’re new, but our team has done a lot of work in the video game industry. We’re gamers, we’re fans, and we want the same things you want: great games, more options, and a better gaming experience. We’re in the entertainment business!

