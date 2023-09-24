Rocket Panda Games announces officially Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimatea sort of remastered version of the original title recreated from the ground up using the engine Unreal Engine 5. The game’s arrival is set for sometime in 2024 PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

To accompany the announcement, the company also provided a trailer, an image gallery, and an interesting general overview. You can find all the material below!

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Announcement Trailer

Overview Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, this stunning game is a complete remaster of the beloved original fighting game, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds, which first released in 2013. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate revitalizes the classic anime fighting game with improved graphics and mechanics, along with a host of exciting new features, making this the definitive version of the game. Fans of the original and newcomers alike will be immersed in a fascinating world of action and adventure like never before. History A mysterious man known as the Phantom has awakened and is hatching a plan to reveal his dark powers. By giving ancient weapons known as FA (Fu-mension Artifacts) to young men with special abilities, he convinces them to fight each other with the promise of granting the victors’ wishes. However, every time these weapons are used in battle, they create a rift between parallel worlds, which will inevitably reveal the Phantom’s powers. Waka, the daughter of the Kumon Family, a clan charged with protecting the world from the Phantom, and her friend Mikoto, try to stop him. However, in an alternate timeline the Phantom manages to escape and kidnaps Waka’s younger sister Nagi. Waka and Mikoto, together with Itsuki, self-proclaimed “Arbiter of Justice” and Yuzuha, a ninja not persuaded by the Phantom’s call, set off to save Nagi and stop the nefarious plan. Main features Revamped gameplay: Experience smoother gameplay with a further refined battle system, ensuring every punch, kick and special move is executed with precision.

Experience smoother gameplay with a further refined battle system, ensuring every punch, kick and special move is executed with precision. Cooperative and online multiplayer: join friends in local co-op or challenge up to eight fighters from around the cross-platform world.

join friends in local co-op or challenge up to eight fighters from around the cross-platform world. Playable enemy characters: Control powerful adversaries from the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds universe, each with their own distinct fighting styles and abilities in Arcade Mode.

Control powerful adversaries from the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds universe, each with their own distinct fighting styles and abilities in Arcade Mode. Remastered original soundtrack: a completely new soundtrack has been added to immerse you in the dynamic atmosphere of the game, and also includes all the songs from the original game and Overdrive.

a completely new soundtrack has been added to immerse you in the dynamic atmosphere of the game, and also includes all the songs from the original game and Overdrive. Phantom Breakers J-Rock Band All-Girl Debut: there will be a new opening song performed by Phantom Breakers Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, Yuzuha and Maestra.

Source: Rocket Panda Games Street Gematsu