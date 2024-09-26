PQube announced that Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate will also be available in a physical edition on PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch. Available from next February 13, 2025the very rich version will be released for both platforms Day One Edition which will include within it:
- a physical copy for your chosen platform
- a collectible card
- the Game Manual
- exclusive DLC with character skins
We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Trailer
Source: PQube
#Phantom #Breaker #Battle #Grounds #Ultimate #coming #physical #stores
Leave a Reply