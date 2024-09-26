PQube announced that Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate will also be available in a physical edition on PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch. Available from next February 13, 2025the very rich version will be released for both platforms Day One Edition which will include within it:

a physical copy for your chosen platform

a collectible card

the Game Manual

exclusive DLC with character skins

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Trailer

Source: PQube