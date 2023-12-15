Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds And Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrivedeveloped by the team of MAGES.will be removed from digital stores along with all downloadable content next March 4, 2024as announced by Rocket Panda Games.

Users who already own the games and DLC will be able to continue downloading them, but they will not be able to purchase them after that date.

Rocket Panda Games announced the arrival of in September Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate for all platforms — PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC — an improved version of the game with online functionality, a more modern design, refined gameplay and the use of Unreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine. The title is in development at the studios of Rocket Panda Games with the same developers responsible for the two previous games and will see the light in the course of 2024.

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds is available for Xbox 360 and PC via SteamWhile Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch.

