Nippon-IchiSoftware announced that the strategy RPG Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will be present in playable form at Tokyo Game Show 2024which will take place from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Here’s a sneak peek at the TGS 2024 demo Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero.

Marona and her party encounter a group of pirates causing havoc in the village. It seems that the pirates are trying to steal the village’s goods and escape by boat. To protect them, the party must defeat all the pirates within 15 minutes. Confine the Phantoms in various objects around the village, as well as Marona herself, and punish the pirates!

Users who play the demo will be able to take home an exclusive item. Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will arrive all over the world 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Source: Nippon-IchiSoftware away Gematsu