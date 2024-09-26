NIS America And Nippon-IchiSoftware they announce that Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will launch worldwide at the same time, at least on consoles.

The strategic RPG will in fact be available from January 30, 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The version PChowever, will only be published during the spring of the same year. A demo is planned for 2024, with more details coming soon.

A collector’s edition of the game has already been confirmed for Japan, and will include the soundtrack on CD, a 40-page artbook, acrylic cutouts, and digital content to access alternate costumes.

Let’s see a new trailer below.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – Date Announcement Trailer

Source: Nippon-IchiSoftware away Gematsu